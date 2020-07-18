Bieber, Mary Valentine
1925 - 2020
Mary Valentine Bieber, 94, of Columbus, Ohio, died on March 15, 2020. She was born July 25, 1925 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Floyd and Bess Valentine. Mary grew up on the family farm in Stoutsville, Ohio. She was a 1943 graduate of Stoutsville High School. She received a B.S. Degree in Education from Capital University. Mary was a member of the Chapel Choir and participated in women's softball, field hockey and basketball. She taught at elementary schools in Fairfield County, Ashtabula, Ohio and Columbus City Schools. In 1952, she married Robert H. Bieber. They settled in Ashtabula, Ohio where Mary taught school until 1958 when they decided to move back to Columbus- where they remained for the rest of their lives. After retiring from education, Mary and Bob became grandparents, a role they thoroughly enjoyed! Mary enjoyed playing tennis, golf, bowling, bridge and euchre with a variety of friends and family. She was a member of the Damenchor, a German women's chorus, where she held various officer positions and enjoyed the dear friendship of many of its members. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; brother, Richard Valentine; sister, Phyllis Younkin. Mary is survived and sorely missed by her son, Ted Bieber; daughter, Melissa (Gregg) Simpson; grand-daughters, Carolyn (Christian) Molzahn; Christine Simpson; and great grand-daughter, Emilia Anne Molzahn. Mary's family sincerely appreciated the time and energy of the nurses, aides and dining staff who assisted her while she lived at The Grand in Dublin. Due to COVID-19 the family will have a private graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery where Mary will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorial donations may be sent in her memory to Capital University, memo Chapel Choir, ATTN: Development, 1 College & Main, Columbus, OH 43209 or to The Columbus Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER MIDTOWN Chapel. To share a fond memory or condolence to the family, visit www.schoedinger.com