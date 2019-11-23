|
|
Cook, Mary Virginia
1931 - 2019
Mary Virginia Cook, age 88, went to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019. Virginia had a gentle and kind spirit who always put others before herself. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on January 1, 1931 to the late Arius and Edith Cook. Virginia retired from Columbus Public Schools where she served as the secretary to the superintendent for many, many years. She was a longtime member of Memorial Baptist Church where she was active with various ladies groups and was an avid support of missionary work. She enjoyed working in her yard and loved a good breakfast with family and friends. She lived her faith. In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Genevieve Cook, Juanita Cook Frye and Donna Cook Strauch; niece, Cathy Frye Miller; and nephew, Daniel Cook. Virginia is survived by her brother Dave (Joyce) Cook; nieces, Connie (Jerry) Ball, and Kathy Dodley, Kimberly Strauch; nephews, David (Tina) Cook, and Jason (Amy) Cook; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Family will receive friends 4-7 PM Monday, November 25 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior at Memorial Baptist Church 2435 Eakin Rd. Columbus 43204. Pastor Tom Wright officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Cemetery. Donations in Virginia's memory may be made to Memorial Baptist Church. Please visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory of Donna or watch her life tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 24, 2019