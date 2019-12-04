Home

Mary Virginia (Jenny) Philpott

Mary Virginia (Jenny) Philpott Obituary
Philpott, Mary Virginia (Jenny)
Mary (Jenny) Philpott, age 97, transitioned November 30, 2019. Family will receive friends Friday, December 6, 2019 from 10am until time of service at 11am at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Avenue, Cols, OH 43203. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Arrangements by WHITE'S FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 867 S. JAMES ROAD, COLS, OH 43227, BENJAMIN F. "BENNY" WHITE, JR, FUNERAL DIRECTOR, (614)947-1123, whitesfh867.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
