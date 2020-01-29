Home

Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
(614) 451-5900
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Egan-Ryan Northwest Chapel
4661 Kenny Rd
Columbus, OH 43220
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
414 E. North Broadway
View Map
Mary VonVille Obituary
VonVille, Mary
Mary R. VonVille, age 96, January 29, 2020. Member of Immaculate Conception Church where she is a member of the Women's Club and Eucharist Ministers. Born in Glenmont, OH to Thomas and Loretta Stanton. Preceded in death by husband Louis Francis VonVille, brothers John F. Stanton and Father Joseph Stanton, grandson Bryan Lewis. Survived by children, Mary Martha (Ronald) McGrath, Lawrence (Biebe) VonVille, Janice (Charles) Lewis, Louis "Gerry" (Catherine) VonVille, Anna M. (Marty) Shuherk, Christina VonVille, Monica (Douglas) Mitchell, and Gregory (Christie) VonVille; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Father Francis Stanton, and Roland Stanton; sister, Sally Boylan Zemaitis; nieces and nephews. Friends may call at the EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road, Friday from 4-6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 E. North Broadway. Father Francis Stanton, Celebrant. Father Matthew Hoover, Concelebrant. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Contributions if desired may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at Immaculate Conception Church.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
