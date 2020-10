Mary Walker

Or Copy this URL to Share

Walker, Mary

1922 - 2020

Mary E. Walker, age 97, passed away on October 17, 2020. Preceded in death by husband John, daughter Cheryl, 7 brothers and sisters. Survived by children, Judy (Bill) Widrig, Edith "Edie" (Roger) Cathel, John (Karen) Walker and Don (Christy) Walker; grandchildren, Jan, Tony, Ann, Lanelle, Chris, Misty, Shannon, Jordan, Ben and Valerie; 25 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, other family and friends. Friends may call at JERRY SPEARS FUNERAL HOME, 2693 W. Broad St., Wednesday 4-7PM, where service will be held 11AM Thursday. Rev. John Colburn and Rev. Teresa Tyus officiating. Interment Green Lawn Cemetery.



