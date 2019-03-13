Home

Mary was born on January 28, 1921 to Benjamin and Irene Spencer Robinson in Hopewell, VA. She transitioned peacefully and gracefully from this life with her beloved daughter by her side on Friday, March 8, 2019. Mary graduated from Youngstown East High School in 1941 and married William H. Watson later that year. Her children, William and Evelyn Joyce, were born of this union. She worked alongside her Uncle James Spencer's Atomic Curb Service, the Mahoning County Nursing Home, as an LPN and Interim Acting Activities Director. Mary also assisted her late son-in-law in his medical practice. As a fifty-year active member of the Prince Hall Order of The Eastern Star, she served as Worthy Matron twice. Mary enjoyed bowling, crocheting, and painting. Mary relocated to Columbus, Ohio in 2008, to live with her daughter when her health began to decline. They shared an unconquerable bond and eternal love. Preceding her in death were her parents, six siblings Alease, Floyd, John, James, Benjamin and Mozel (Arline) and her maternal uncle James Spencer, who reared her. Surviving to mourn her loving memory are her brother, Leon (Daphne); son, William (Joyce); and daughter, Evelyn Joyce; grandchildren, Michael (Stacey), Jeannette (John) Charlene (Thomas), Denise; niece, Lorene; nephews, Leon, Todd and Kent; and a host of other relatives and friends. Final arrangements are entrusted to the Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Services on Friday, 15 Mar 19, 1p and Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus, OH.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
