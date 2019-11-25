|
Wegman, Mary
1951 - 2019
Mary Jeanne Gardner Wegman (July 21, 1951- November 24, 2019) transitioned after prolonged illness. She was a longtime resident of Canal Winchester, Ohio and a proud graduate of The Ohio State University. Always a curious questioner and critical thinker, her real passion was teaching; and, even when dying, she taught us how to live with astounding grit. She was a devoted freshman English teacher for Groveport Madison Local Schools for 30 years. Mary enjoyed travelling, collecting antiques, and creating memories with her husband of 27 years, John H. Wegman. In the summertime, she could usually be found "holding court" on her porch in Lakeside, Ohio. Her love for literature and the arts enriched the lives of all who knew her. As a Welsh descendent, she appreciated laughter, music, and poetry and had a penchant for tending a beautiful garden. In the words of her favorite poet, Mary Oliver, Mary's life philosophy was "You only have to let the soft animal of your body love what it loves." "Granny M" will be remembered for her "love of unicorns and dragons and all things of fantasy." Mary is preceded in death by her father, Richard H. Gardner, and mother, Mary Jeannette P. Gardner. She is survived by her husband, John H. Wegman; brother, John P. Gardner; daughter, Alexandra B. Hoskins; son, George R. Hoskins (Ashley Weaver); stepson, John E. "Tuck" Wegman (Benedicte van der Becken); stepdaughter, Anne W. Collins (Marc); nephews, Gabriel J. (Carolyn) and George H. Gardner; six well-loved grandchildren and one grandniece. The family will receive friends on December 3, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. and a service of memory will be held on December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. both at Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home (650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, OH 43110). In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeside Chautauqua (https://www.lakesideohio.com/giving) or Ohio Health Hospice (https://foundation.ohiohealth.com/) would be appreciated.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019