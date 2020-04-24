|
White, Mary
1936 - 2020
Mary Ellen White, passed away at home on April 17, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. Mary Ellen White was born in Columbus, Ohio on November 13, 1936 to Charles and Catherine Brooks. She attended East High School in Columbus, Ohio. On September 17, 1955 she married Robert Owen White Sr. She was a Home Maker, Child Care Provider, Floral Designer and Wedding Coordinator. In 1956 Mary dedicated her life to Jehovah God and became a baptized Jehovah's Witness. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and family, knitting, gift giving, going shopping, and making everyone she met feel loved. Mary was known for being a woman of strength and a role model. A great example of fulfilling her role as wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, spiritual and fleshly sister. Mary Ellen White is preceded in death by her (father) Charles Brooks, (mother) Catherine Brooks-Taylor, (stepfather) Dupree Taylor "Pop", (sister) Jean Cooper, (brother) Bobby Brooks, (sister) Vivian Allen and (brother) Benny Brooks. Mary Ellen White is survived by the love of her life and husband, Robert White Sr.; children, Renee Bolding (Kevin), Robert White Jr. (Terri), and Rolinda Hameed (Richard); siblings, Shirley Slade and Howard Brooks. And, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear Friends, Robert White and Family are inviting you a zoom meeting for the Memorial of Mary Ellen White, Time: April 25, 2020 at 4PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Meeting will be open at 3pm. Slides will began at 3:30pm as well as after the program. Please join early. Zoom Meeting Information Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/97348066568, Meeting ID: 973 4806 6568, Password: 655655.
