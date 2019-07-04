|
Whiteside, Mary
Mary Lue Whiteside, age 87, passed away Sunday, June 20, 2019 in Delaware. Born in Willoughby, Ohio on March 6, 1932, she was a daughter of the late Edgar and June (Whetzel) Wilcox, and married Robert Whiteside in 1950. Despite contracting polio, she was a supporter of her community, serving as a hospital volunteer and poll worker. She is survived by sons, Kirt (Karen) of Delaware, Jeff (Tracy) of Powell, and Terry (Cindy) of Delaware; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; several in-laws and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Robert in 2015, son Gary in 1962, two sisters Bette Zimmerman, Jeane Brokaw, brother Ray Ferguson and other dear family members. Her love of family and friends was only surpassed by her love of God. As a dedicated and active member of New Beginnings United Methodist Church, Mary Lue was at her best sharing the love of God as a doer and prayer warrior. Using Mary Lue's words "I am an ordinary woman with an extraordinary God!" Calling hours are from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 7 at the Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center in Delaware, Ohio, where services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Delaware's Oak Grove Cemetery. Her complete obituary can be found at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 5, 2019