|
|
Williamson, Mary
Mary Lucille Williamson went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Hospital East. Born on April 23, 1943 in Ashville, Ohio. Mary loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved fishing! Her favorite vacation place was Myrtle Beach and she loved listening to the waves. She was the most amazing daughter, wife, mom, grandma, nanna and sister that anyone could ever have. She was loved by everyone and was always there when needed. She was a fighter and had been on dialysis for 9 years plus. Mary was preceded in death by her parents Asa and Eva Harber, brothers Richard Harold, Donald, and Asa Harber, Jr., sister Francis Boyer, nieces Norma Jane, Tina and Patty. Mary is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ernest Williamson; children, Cindy (Dwight Presler) Williamson, Marsha (Guy) Gibson, Gregory (Susan) Williamson, Dennis (Shirley) Williamson, Carl (Shawn) Williamson and Emma (Tony) Kitts; grandchildren, Josh, Ashley, Sara, Constance, Ronnie, Jessica, Chris, Brandy, Brian, Mickey, Jesse, Doug, Tommy; and many great-grandchildren; brothers, Joseph, Harber, Robert Harber and Daniel Harber; sister, Margie Osborne, Betty Puckett and Nancy Montgomery. Family visitation will be 11A.M.-12Noon Thursday, April 30, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 12Noon at the Pleasant Hill Church, 15290 SR 327, Laurelville, Ohio. Rev. Cliff Harber, presiding. Interment Walnut Cemetery, 975 Rathmell Road, Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements by Skunza Funeral Service, Columbus, Ohio.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2020