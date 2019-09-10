|
Zeallear, Mary
1925 - 2019
Mary Louise Zeallear, age 94, of Columbus, died September 9, 2019. She was born July 3, 1925 in Columbus, Ohio to the late George and Jessie Trautman. Mary was a South High School graduate. She was a jack of all trades- constantly caring for family and friends. She was an avid genealogist and the best cookie and candy maker. Preceded in death by her husband William. Mary is survived by her son, William Zeallear; daughter, Karen (Gary) Martin; grandchildren, Sheila Hollis, Sharon Hollis, Christopher Conlon, Trish Smith, Bill Zeallear, Brian Zeallear; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; special nephew, Richard Stonerock; and many dear friends. Friends may visit 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. Thursday at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo Street, Canal Winchester, Ohio 43110, where a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019