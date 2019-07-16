|
|
Cowan (Mindzak), Maryann
Maryann M. Cowan (Nee: Mindzak) passed to the other side peacefully on a Friday morning, with the wind blowing and light rain, at the end of the month. Constantly surrounded by her family and grand-dog, Maryann passed of old age at 86 years-old. Never afraid of a challenge, Maryann studied and passed Russian-language courses at The Ohio State University - in her fifties. Later, she reinvented herself from a successful office manager to long-term health care insurance salesperson - and thrived. Maryann believed in the bond of a firm handshake, and would hold you to it. She was a past-President of the Ottawa County Woman's Republican Party, and a long-time active member of the Port Clinton Elks Lodge #1718, Catawba Island Club and Sandusky Yacht Club. Maryann believed strongly that God should be a part of your life, and therefore was also a member and regular attendee of Trinity United Methodist Church. In addition, she was also a strong believer that charity begins at home, by of taking care of our own, and therefore gave generously to the . Maryann's hobbies included her beloved The Ohio State University Buckeyes, the TBDBITL, music, dancing, Dandie Dinmont Terriers, Purple Martin's, great friends, her grandchildren, cocktails and of course - shopping. Always ready for something new, she was known for her fun ways and willingness to have a good time. This included such debauchery as sending her son and his friends running to MI for "the good fireworks." The now legendary huge displays every Fourth of July (after CIC's and the city's), were fired-off from the beach in front of her condominium at Grande Lake. In addition, many games of Dominos and Gin Rummy were played. There were even rumors of wagering. Cocktails were not optional. Throughout, Maryann was truly a force of a nature, and will be dearly missed by everyone she met along the way. Maryann was preceded in death by her Father, Mother and Sister. She is survived by her only son, Scott J. Cowan (Roxann), granddaughter Haley Samantha and grandson Zachary MacEwan. And of course, her grand-dog, a Dandie Dinmont Terrier, named Petey, who also loved her dearly. Maryann will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, next to the rest of her family, at the Cemetery of Chimes, Ridge Hill Memorial Park, in Amherst, Ohio. Maryann asked that contributions be made in her honor, to the following charities. Please honor her wish: Dandie Dinmont Rescue League: http://www.dandierescueleague.com/ (912) 727-2295, : https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/ (877) 832-6997
TBDBITL: https://tbdbitl.osu.edu/give (614) 292-9200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019