Maryann Letizia
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maryann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Letizia, Maryann
Maryann Frances Letizia, age 86, of Miamisburg, OH, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Maryann was born in Johnstown, PA on April 20, 1934. She was the daughter of Louis and Josephine Bosser (Deceased). She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Donald J. Letizia and brother Louis Bosser of Oakmont, PA. She was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Michelle E. (Tom) Letizia-Beery of Miami Township, OH; and Donald L. (Frances) Letizia of Dublin, OH; grandchildren, twins, Maria Letizia of Columbus, OH, Meghan (Paul) Sorensen of Dayton, OH, Donald P. Letizia of Dublin, OH, and Lauren (Eric) Busche of Liberty Township, OH; two great-grandsons, Alex and Jacob Busche; nephews, Chris and Louis (Franny) Bosser of Oakmont, PA; and niece, Beth Ann DelaCruz of Kapolei, HI. Maryann graduated from Central Catholic High School in Johnstown, PA and attended Penn State University. Maryann was a teacher. Later in life her main focus turned to retail, becoming a Ladies Personal Shopper at Hudson's in Ft. Wayne, IN, Donenfeld's, Rike's, Elder Beerman, Talbots of Oakwood, Coldwater Creek and Talbots at the Greene, in Dayton, OH. Her joys in life were family, music, dancing, and attending Dayton Philharmonic concerts where her daughter and son-in-law performed in the chorus. A great pleasure of her's was fine dining at The Dayton Club. Interests included golfing with her family and friends, swimming, bowling and spirited conversations with anyone she met. The family will greet friends at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N Main St, Centerville on Thursday, June 4 from 10am-12pm with a Funeral Service immediately following the visitation. A private Christian Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Johnstown, PA, where she will be interned at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Kettering Medical Center Foundations Cardiovascular Program, 3535 Southern Blvd, Kettering OH, 45429. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services
81 North Main St
Centerville, OH 45459
(937) 293-4137
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved