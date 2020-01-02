Home

Services
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
2:00 PM
New Beth Jacob Cemetery
2565 Performance Way
Shiva
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the home of Elaine and Francisco Bataller
MaryAnn Spatt


1927 - 2020
MaryAnn Spatt Obituary
Spatt, MaryAnn
1927 - 2020
MaryAnn Spatt, 92, passed away January 1, 2020. Preceded in death by daughters Debra Spatt and Jodi Margolies. She is survived by husband, Seymour Spatt; daughters, Sharon Spatt, Elaine (Francisco) Bataller, Shelley Spatt; son-in-law, Mark Margolies; brothers, Bernie (Beverly) Melmed and Jack (Valerie) Melmed; granddaughters, Paloma (Tom) Carrington, Amber (Phil) Fowler, Samantha Margolies; grandsons, Daniel (Sonia) Bataller, Devon Henderson; and great-grandchildren, Arnai, Issac and Aaron. The family would like to thank VITAS Hospice, and caregivers, Sandy, Maggie, Katy, Brittany, Renee, Christy, Toni and Felicia. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Friday at New Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2565 Performance Way. Shiva will be observed at the home of Elaine and Francisco Bataller Sunday from 4-8 PM. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020
Remember
