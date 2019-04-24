Wible-Johnson, MaryAnn

1943 - 2019

MaryAnn Wible-Johnson, 76, died Saturday, April 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Her early career was a Home Economics teacher in the Fairbanks school district and later in life she worked for the Marysville Journal Tribune, sold her unique handcrafted arts and ventured into real estate and appraisal work. MaryAnn was a graduate of the Ohio State University and remained a devoted alumni and loyal fan throughout her life. She also was a proud alumni of Fairbanks High School and cared deeply for her high school friends. She will be remembered as a creative, courageous, and introspective soul with extraordinary talent. She was an exceptional cook, seamstress, poet and artist. She inspired others with her gifted ability to capture everyday moments or objects and transform them with perspicacious artistic vision and insightful prose. She was quick-witted, appreciated good humor in others and cherished time with her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed travelling and was an avid birder, gardener, antique collector, and crafter. MaryAnn was born March 8, 1943 to the late John F. and Ruth M. Wible of Milford Center, Ohio. She was also predeceased by her husband James William Johnson and her brother James Wible. She is survived by her daughter, Sara (Joe) Andrews of Upper Arlington; son, Andrew (Mickey Mangold) Herb of Denver, Colorado; step sons, Jeffrey (Gina) Johnson of Delaware and Ken Johnson of Richwood; granddaughters, Abbey and Emily Simila and Harmony (Lisa) Johnson and Jenalee (Brian) Thibault; and sisters, Patti Wible and Joanne (Phil) Crouch of Washington. At her request, there are no services. Family has entrusted SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL with final arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary