Schwab, Marylee

1932 - 2019

Marylee (nee Hayes) Schwab, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, in the loving company of her son, John and her daughter, Julie. She joined the love of her life, husband of 63 years, Bill Schwab in their heavenly home. The red-headed beauty was born on November 28, 1932 in Columbus to Barnesville natives Robert B. Hayes and Mary Isabelle Woodland Hayes. She was adored by her older sister, Ruth Rhyan and brother, Jim Hayes. Marylee's chosen profession was that of a bus driver and that's what she did her entire life. She picked people up and offered a kind word to them. Marylee guided her family, friends, and even complete strangers through the scary passages of life and allowed them to arrive in a safer place. If you were ever lucky enough to ride on her bus, you would get off a happier and better person. Marylee loved listening and dancing to her son John's music at gigs throughout the city. She enjoyed writing poetry and watching sports, especially golf. Her writing often captured the humor and beauty that she saw in life. Among those lucky enough to be a part of Marylee's life are her children, John Schwab and Julie (Joe) Lombardo; grandchildren, Josh Schwab, Nikki (Matt) Piazza, Bobby (Jennifer) Lombardo, Monica (Francesco) Todisco; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law Bob (Nancy) Schwab and Bonnie Vance. Marylee had numerous friends from childhood (Linden McKinley), Columbus Firewives Auxiliary, her Westerville Christian Church family and of course "Bear". Family will receive friends from 4-6 pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH 43229, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 6 pm. Private interment at Sunset Cemetery in Galloway, OH to take place at a later day. Pastor Greg Bondurant officiating. In lieu of flowers…forget about it. Marylee loved flowers. She was the unofficial queen of AmeriFlora in 1992. Her main legacy was her kindness, so the best way to honor her is to make the world sweeter as Marylee did. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 19 to June 20, 2019