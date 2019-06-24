|
|
May, Marylene
1939 - 2019
Marylene May, 80, of Marysville, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 at the Memorial Gables in Marysville. Born May 15, 1939 in Salyersville, Kentucky. Marylene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. Her greatest joy was her family. She loved to sew, garden and cook. Marylene will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Preceded in death by her father Roy Francis, mother and step-father Eva (Caudill) and Charles Gillem, husband of 58 years, Bill May whom she married on June 13, 1957, son Billy Ray May, grandson little Billy May, siblings Thomas Francis Sr., Gracie Smith. Survived by children, Mike (Peggy) May, Diane (Larry) Skaggs, William (Carolyn) May, Darlene (Ben) Sexton, David (Melissa) May, John (Missy Downy) May; daughter-in-law, Pam May; several grandchildren, great grandchildren; siblings, Mag Taylor, David Francis, Kathrine Ward, Naomi Mootispaw, Patty Long, Jean Groves; numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 10 AM Friday, June 28, 2019 at Forest Grove Cemetery, 8270 Cemetery Pike, Plain City with Pastor Phil Conrad officiating. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 25, 2019