Mater Alexander

Alexander, MaterMater Lee Alexander, 69, was born in Columbus, Ohio to Jamie Lee, Sr. and Helen Thomas on May 20, 1951. Mater was called home to be with her Heavenly Father on September 14, 2020 after a valiant battle with liver disease and ultimately heart failure due to pneumonia. Her devotion to family, friends and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace. Mater had a smile that would light up a room. Even during her last days, she would show that smile and we knew that she was at peace. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her Heavenly Father. Preceded in death by her parents Jamie L. Sr. and Helen Thomas, she leaves to cherish her memory her sons, Nathaniel IV (Ronnea) Alexander, Eric (Jenifer) Alexander; eight grandchildren, Sierra Bauman, Grace Alexander, Kayla Hudson, Nathaniel Alexander V, Aliyah Alexander, Dylan Alexander, Bresais Alexander and Cadence Alexander; sisters, Gloria Powell, Essie M. White, YeVette Scott, Angela M. Thomas; brothers, Jamie L. Thomas Jr. and Ronnie W. Thomas; close niece and nephew who were more like her children, Ebony Thomas and Marcus Thomas, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. How blessed we are to call her our own. Now joined with that Great Cloud of Witnesses, she waits for us in Glory. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church, 3650 Sunbury Rd, Columbus, OH 43219. Mask and Social Distancing are required. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery.