Mathen George
1935 - 2020
George, Mathen
Mathen entered eternal rest on June 1. He was born in Mulakuzha, India on May 21, 1935 to Yohannan and Mariamma Mathen; married Lalu George, surviving, on July 27, 1959 in Mulakuzha; and worked in Kuwait for 16 years before coming to the USA in 1970. His surviving children are Christie (Rich) Brown, Jessie (Kedar) Kapoor, Jemy (Drew) Alatis, and Jason George. His grandkids are Austin, Ryan (Becky) Brown, Bre (Nate) Losch, Sonya, Elias (Elizabeth) Kapoor, Joshua, Keziah, Moriah, Daniel Alatis, Vera, Jonah, Seva, Coen George. His great grandkids are Maggie, Navi Brown, Annie, Josiah, Matteo Losch, Ella, Luna Kapoor. We will miss his love for family, joyful faith, and fervent passion for his Savior. Because of Christ, we will see him again! Psalm 116:15.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
