Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
614-875-4878
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spence-Miller Funeral Home - Grove City
2697 Columbus Street
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
More Obituaries for Mathias Orndorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mathias "Matt" Orndorf Jr.


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mathias "Matt" Orndorf Jr. Obituary
Orndorf Jr., Mathias "Matt"
1949 - 2019
Mathias "Matt" Orndorf Jr., age 70, of Columbus, passed away July 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Trudy Orndorf Sr. Survived by his wife, Rita; son, Matthew; daughters, Carolyn (Faron) Orndorf-McDowell and Crystal Orndorf (Brian Burchett); grandchildren, Lilly McDowell and Brian Burchett II; brother Carl (Janis) Orndorf; along with sister-in-law, Connie Williams; brother-in-law, Robert Conard; sister-in-law, Debbie Conard; nieces, nephews and many good friends. Matt retired from Custom Coach Corporation after 30 years. He was a US Army Forward Observer in Viet Nam. He was a member of St Cecilia Catholic Church and Hilliard VFW Post #4931. Friends may visit Friday from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral service will be held 10AM Saturday. Interment with military rites will follow at Galloway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . Online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now