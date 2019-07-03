|
|
Orndorf Jr., Mathias "Matt"
1949 - 2019
Mathias "Matt" Orndorf Jr., age 70, of Columbus, passed away July 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Mathias and Trudy Orndorf Sr. Survived by his wife, Rita; son, Matthew; daughters, Carolyn (Faron) Orndorf-McDowell and Crystal Orndorf (Brian Burchett); grandchildren, Lilly McDowell and Brian Burchett II; brother Carl (Janis) Orndorf; along with sister-in-law, Connie Williams; brother-in-law, Robert Conard; sister-in-law, Debbie Conard; nieces, nephews and many good friends. Matt retired from Custom Coach Corporation after 30 years. He was a US Army Forward Observer in Viet Nam. He was a member of St Cecilia Catholic Church and Hilliard VFW Post #4931. Friends may visit Friday from 4-7 PM at THE SPENCE-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 2697 Columbus Street, Grove City, Ohio, where funeral service will be held 10AM Saturday. Interment with military rites will follow at Galloway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to . Online guestbook may be signed at www.spencemillerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019