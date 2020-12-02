1/
Matteo Curto, age 85, of Columbus, passed away on November 30, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1935 to the late Vincenzo and Diega (Cala) Curto in Canicatii, Sicilia. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by son Matthew C. Curto and his first wife Carol and second wife Lois. Matteo is survived by his son, Mark (Patricia) Curto, Sr.; grandchildren, Michelle, Mark Jr., Margret and Melinda; great grandchild, Marci. Private services will be held. Burial services will take place at a later date at the Hubbard Union Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
