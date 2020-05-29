Matthew A. Dolder
1966 - 2020
Dolder, Matthew A
Matthew 'Mark' Dolder, 53, born July 28, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio to predeceased parents Robert and Shirley Dolder. Survived by 10 brothers and sisters; 16 nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews. Matt loved cooking all his life, as a career and at home. A private service will be held at a later date. For full obituary notice please visit shaw-davis.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 29 to Jun. 1, 2020.
