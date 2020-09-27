1/
Matthew A. Moore
1983 - 2020
{ "" }
Matthew A. Moore, age 36, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 23 September, 2020 at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Matthew was born 11 November 1983 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. He was born to Roberta (Roberts) and Bernard Moore. Matthew was one of the best general contractors who could build/fix anything. He specialized in craft work such as electrical, structure, steel, concrete and plumbing. He was a hard worker and dependable. He led, planned and coordinated projects as well as resolved issues. He spent most of his time learning and working for his friend and boss, Nate Lyons, as well as doing odd jobs. Additionally, Matthew loved to help people and animals. He would sacrifice his own comfort and resource for the benefit of others. Stories of Matthew's kindness and work can be heard from coast to coast. His lasting work, skills, and love are a testament to who he was and to his character. Our loss is great and we owe Matthew Moore much. Matthew is survived by his mother, Roberta Moore; Sisters, Heather Packer, Jennifer Kerr and Gina Morton; Brothers, John Moore and Christopher Moore and his kitten, Gizmo. Family, friends and others whose lives have been touched by Matthew are invited to HALL FUNERAL HOME, 625 County Rd 775, Proctorville, Ohio 45669. Visitation is from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the funeral is from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. If anybody wants to come to the cemetery for the laying of rest it would be appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
SEP
29
Funeral
02:00 - 02:45 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
