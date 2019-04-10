|
|
Six, Matthew A.
1970 - 2019
Matthew Allen Six, 48, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in Orient, OH. He was born in Columbus, OH on June 2, 1970. Matt was preceded in death by his father Jim Six. He is survived by the mother of his children, Theresa Gualtieri; daughters, Chelsey Gualtieri, Cierra Six, Eva Six; son, Vincent Six; grandchildren, Averi White, Liam White; parents, Rose and Richard Young; sister, Ronda Wilson; brothers, Jimmie (Angie) Six, Larry (Karen) Six, Robert (Candy) Six; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, and uncles. Matt was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, and a friend to many. Matt was a man of humor, who could have a conversation with about anyone he spoke to. He enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren more than anything. There is no doubt for the amount of love he had for his children and his mother. Visitation will be held from 9-11am Friday, April 12, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH, where a funeral service will begin at 11am. Burial will follow at Sunset Cemetery, Galloway, OH. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019