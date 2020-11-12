1/1
Matthew Bolden
Bolden, Matthew
Matthew Roth Bolden, 57, formerly of Harrisburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio as a result of complications from Covid-19. He was born on January 27, 1963 in Wheeling, West Virginia. Matthew had been employed with Wendy's for over 20 years and was the former general manager of the Wendy's on Progress Avenue. He was currently employed in Ohio with Amazon. He was an avid golfer in his spare time. Surviving are his daughter, Melissa Jean Wolfe and her husband, Michael; his son, Brandon Bolden and his wife, Brittany; his mother, Barbara Bolden; 2 brothers, Phil, Dave; 3 sisters, Michelle, Anita, Audrey; 3 grandchildren, Blaze, Calvin, Lucille; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Leo F. Bolden. Funeral services will be held at 11AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home, 3125 Walnut Street, Harrisburg, PA 17109. Viewings will be from 6-8PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 and from 10-11AM on Friday, November 13, 2020 in the funeral home. To send condolences or to share memories with the family, please go to BitnerCares.com. Memorial contributions in Matthew's honor may be made to the charity of your choice.

November 11, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. We all loved Matt and he will certainly remain in our hearts.
Beverly Jiao
Grand Parent
November 10, 2020
The FTD Unity & Grace Floor Basket
Beverly Jiao
November 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of Matt. Sending prayers to all at this difficult time.
Jennifer Pyle Bohach
Classmate
November 9, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Audra Elliott Tillery
Acquaintance
