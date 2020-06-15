Matthew Bradford

Bradford, Matthew
Matthew W. Bradford, age 36, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1984 in Columbus, Ohio. Matt was an avid Ohio State fan and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling and he loved spending time with friends and family. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Tina Bradford-Pitcox; step-father, Lee Pitcox; sister, Amanda Kiskis; brother, Joshua Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Pauline Bradford. The family will receive guests on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-5pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 5pm. To leave condolences for Matt's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Matthew W. Bradford, age 36, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1984 in Columbus, Ohio. Matt was an avid Ohio State fan and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling and he loved spending time with friends and family. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Tina Bradford-Pitcox; step-father, Lee Pitcox; sister, Amanda Kiskis; brother, Joshua Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Pauline Bradford. The family will receive guests on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-5pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 5pm. To leave condolences for Matt's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.