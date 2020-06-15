Matthew Bradford
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradford, Matthew
Matthew W. Bradford, age 36, passed away on June 14, 2020. He was born on March 23, 1984 in Columbus, Ohio. Matt was an avid Ohio State fan and Dallas Cowboys fan. He enjoyed playing cards, traveling and he loved spending time with friends and family. Left to cherish his memory is his mother, Tina Bradford-Pitcox; step-father, Lee Pitcox; sister, Amanda Kiskis; brother, Joshua Bradford; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by his grandparents Tom and Pauline Bradford. The family will receive guests on Friday, June 19, 2020 from 4-5pm at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway in Grove City. The Funeral Service will begin at 5pm. To leave condolences for Matt's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerColumbus.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved