Matthew Cline
1961 - 2020
Cline, Matthew
Matthew S. Cline, 59, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 18, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. The sixth child of Ray and Margaret Cline, he was born on April 4, 1961 in Steubenville, Ohio. He is survived by daughters, Amy (Damon) Shaffer and Valari Cline; grandchildren, Caine, A.J. and Morgan; and ex-wives, Diana Cline and Linda Cline. Matthew worked as a proud union painter for 32 years. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, and his volunteer work with the American Legion Post 144 and the Sons of the American Legion. Per his wishes, there will no services.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
