Davies, Matthew
1941 - 2020
Dr. Matthew H. Davies, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, died on Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. He was born November 17, 1941 to Alfred and Lois Davies in Troy, Ohio. Matt married his wife, Nancy Davidson on December 27, 1964 in Columbus, Ohio. He served in the U.S. Army as Captain from July 1968 to July 1970. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Tracie (Mark) Toot and Trevor Davies; grandchildren, Sebastian, Sierra, Alexandra, Grace and Ella. Matt is preceded in death by his brother Dr. Robert (Shirley) Davies. Beloved husband, dad, Pop Pop, brother, Uncle Matt and friend. Matt led a full Christian life of service, putting others' needs before his own. He treasured his dentistry career of over 40 years, where his unwavering positive and friendly nature garnered lifelong patients and friends. Matt was a songwriter and artist. He enjoyed reading, writing, debating, and counseling. Matt loved riding his scooter, performing magic tricks, and hosting many neighborhood pool parties over the years. Matt had a heart of gold and he will be missed dearly by his family and friends. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 from 1-2pm with a service at 2pm at Clinton Heights Lutheran Church in Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Clinton Heights Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2020