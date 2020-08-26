1/
Matthew Eldridge
Eldridge, Matthew
Matthew A. Eldridge, age 72, called home August 24, 2020 at the hospital. U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran and a Purple Heart Recipient. Matthew was licensed to practice law in 1983 serving numerous central Ohio families over the years. Member of New Fellowship Baptist Church. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 50 years and his devoted son, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and a host of friends and colleagues. Due to COVID-19 a private service with military honors will be held in Matthew's name. Condolences by mail may be sent to PO Box 328637, Columbus, Ohio 43232.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
