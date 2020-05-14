Hite, Matthew Gabriel "Sarge"
1972 - 2020
Matthew Gabriel "Sarge" Hite. Beloved son of Gene and Joyce (Sweeney) Hite; brother of Christopher (Kathy) Hite; and Katy Hite (Derek Zack). Uncle to Emma Hite. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and innumerable friends. Born February 10,1972 and died May 12,2020. Matt attended Trinity Grade School and was Bishop Ready Senior Class President in 1990. Matt was a longtime volunteer for Comfest, loved the Buckeyes, fishing, martinis and tall tales. He was a gifted cook and worked at many Columbus restaurants. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Donations will be appreciated to servicerelief.org to help those in the service industry or to NPR radio, Matt's favorite. Please visit www.johnquint.com to leave messages for the family. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 17, 2020.