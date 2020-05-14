Matthew Gabriel "Sarge" Hite
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Matthew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hite, Matthew Gabriel "Sarge"
1972 - 2020
Matthew Gabriel "Sarge" Hite. Beloved son of Gene and Joyce (Sweeney) Hite; brother of Christopher (Kathy) Hite; and Katy Hite (Derek Zack). Uncle to Emma Hite. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins and innumerable friends. Born February 10,1972 and died May 12,2020. Matt attended Trinity Grade School and was Bishop Ready Senior Class President in 1990. Matt was a longtime volunteer for Comfest, loved the Buckeyes, fishing, martinis and tall tales. He was a gifted cook and worked at many Columbus restaurants. A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date. Donations will be appreciated to servicerelief.org to help those in the service industry or to NPR radio, Matt's favorite. Please visit www.johnquint.com to leave messages for the family. Arrangements entrusted with the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME, 1177 West Fifth Avenue, Columbus (43212).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
St. Joseph Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved