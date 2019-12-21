Home

Tidd Funeral Home - Hilliard
5265 Norwich Street
Hilliard, OH 43026
614-876-1722
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
1988 - 2019
Johnson, Matthew
1988 - 2019
Matthew Steven Johnson, age 31, of Columbus, Ohio passed away on December 19, 2019. He was born on April 4, 1988 to William David and Laurel Joan Johnson. Matthew leaves behind his parents; grandfather William F. Koepfer of Toledo, OH and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Matthew's name to a . Visitation will be held on Saturday December 28, 2019 from 1PM to 3PM with a funeral service starting at 3PM at the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 5265 Norwich Street, Hilliard, Ohio 43026. A private family inurnment will take place at Wesley Chapel Cemetery at a later date. To leave a condolence for Matthew's family please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 23, 2019
