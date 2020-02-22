Home

Matthew Jones Sr.


1945 - 2020
Matthew Jones Sr. Obituary
Jones Sr., Matthew
1945 - 2020
Matthew David Jones Sr., age 75. Sunrise January 17, 1945 and Sunset February 19, 2020. Visitation 10-11am, Elk Service 11am and Funeral Service 11:30am Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Way of Holiness Apostolic Church, 1088 E. Weber Road, 43224. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the JONES Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2020
