Martinkovich, Matthew
1976 - 2020
Matthew Joseph Martinkovich, age 44, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2020, at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Matthew was born April 12, 1976, to the late Joseph Martinkovich and Pamela Albert Martinkovich in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Matthew is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Jennifer (Reelhorn) Martinkovich; beloved children, Tyler, Jacob, Hailey; siblings, Brad (Manda) Martinkovich, Steve (Brie) Martinkovich, Jennifer (Greg) Wyatt; sisters-in-law, Jamie (Chad) Greer, Jodi (Matt) Barford; in-laws, James and Shirley Reelhorn; nieces, nephews, and a large number of friends and family members. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, from 5-8PM at the Pfeifer Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, November, 5, 2020, from 3-8PM at Little Turtle Golf Club, 5400 Little Turtle Way, Westerville, and information will be online for the funeral which will be held at Church of the Resurrection in New Albany. Full obituary and funeral details available on www.pfeiferfuneral.com
