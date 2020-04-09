Home

Matthew McConaughy


2004 - 2020
Matthew McConaughy Obituary
McConaughy, Matthew
Matthew Kelly McConaughy, age 15, of Marysville, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Nationwide Children's Hospital. A memorial service to celebrate Matthew's life will be held in June at Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Road, Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Riverside Bible Church, 5330 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, Oh 43235. Underwood Funeral Home in Marysville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2020
