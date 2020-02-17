|
McGee, Matthew
1970 - 2020
Matthew "Matt" P. McGee, 50, passed away February 11, 2020. Matt is survived by his loving wife, Anita McGee; parents, Bill and Esther McGee; children, Matthew and Jared McGee; granddaughters, Adalyn and Zoey McGee; siblings, Bill (Cheryl) McGee, Mike (Kim) McGee, Bob (Denise) McGee, John (Diane) McGee, Patty (Vince) Catalogna, Susan (Brent) Bardelang, Molly (Scott) Barrett; and many nephews, nieces and friends.The McGee family will receive friends from 4-7pm Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Schoedinger North Funeral Home at 5554 Karl Rd. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. James the Less Church, 1652 Oakland Park Ave. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10am with interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visit www.Schoedinger.com to share a memory or words of encouragement.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020