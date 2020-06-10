Meister, Matthew

1976 - 2020

Matthew John Meister of Chardon, Ohio died unexpectedly on June 8, 2020 at UH Geauga Medical Center, surrounded by his heart broken family. Matt was born on November 18, 1976 in Canton, Ohio to Barb and Mark Meister. He was a 1995 graduate of Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Ohio and received his Bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University in 1999. For the past ten years he and his cousin Todd owned and operated Meister's Bar in Grandview, Ohio. It is difficult in a few words to capture the essence of a man and a son, especially one as special and as kind as Matt was. He was everyone's "big brother". Matt loved his family unconditionally. There was nothing he wouldn't do to help his Mom, who he loved dearly, or his brothers and sisters. He was a life-long fan of the Star Wars saga, sitting on his dad's lap at the age of 2 to watch the very first episode. He loved all four-legged creatures, classic rock and roll, and his new home and life in Chardon, close once again to his mom and dad, his brothers and sisters, and their children. Matt was preceded in death and welcomed into heaven by his grand-parents Bill and Marge Meister and his maternal grand-parents Tom and Jean Kirtley. Matt is survived by his parents, Barb and Mark; his brother Kermit of Akron, OH; his brother Samuel and his wife Nicole and son Sammy T. of Chardon; his sister Jamie Shenker and her partner Rachel and their children Isaiah (Priscilla), Sean and Lily of Chardon; his sister Dr. Corrie Stofcho and her husband Brian and their children, Tyler and Billy of Aurora; his brother Jonah and his wife Mary of Lyndhurst; his girlfriend Melissa; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins across the country. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and in concern for Matt's many friends, there will not be calling hours or visitations at this time. A private service for Matt's immediate family will be held. Once it is safer to gather together, a celebration of Matt's life will be scheduled at Meister's Bar in Grandview. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions on Matt's behalf can be made to Rescue Village, P.O. Box 116, Novelty, Ohio 44072-0116 May the Force be with you Mattie. We will see you soon. Our faith will sustain us at this time. Love you more…. Arrangements handled by Burr Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chardon, OH.



