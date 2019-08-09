|
|
Merola, Matthew
1962 - 2019
Matthew James Merola, 57, loving brother and son, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on August 3, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother Rita Costa Merola, and is survived by his father, Armando John Merola (Dale Brubeck); brothers, David (Julie) and Christopher; and sister, Leslie Merola Bauers (John). Matthew was born in Madison, Wisconsin. He attended Olentangy High School where he lettered in track and cross country. Matthew was a graduate of Otterbein University with a degree in nursing. His nursing career was primarily in Alaska. He cared for his patients with compassion, kindness, and professionalism. Matthew had a tenderhearted gentle spirit and a great sense of humor. He enjoyed music, both playing his guitar and composing. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019