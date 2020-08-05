Powers, Matthew
1961 - 2020
Matthew "Matt" Powers, age 58, of Galena, OH, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Matt was a kind and loving father, husband, brother, uncle, and friend to everyone he met. His warm smile and humor will be remembered by his many loving friends and family. Matt was a natural born salesman and spent the past 34 years in the food industry working for Campbell's Soup, River Ranch, Taylor Farms, Ventura Foods, and most recently as a National Accounts Manager for Simply Fresco. Matt was an avid golfer and fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds, Cincinnati Bengals, and the Washington Redskins. He is preceded in death by his parents George and Madeline Powers. Survived by his wife of 31 years, Judy; children, Jack and Maggie Powers; sisters, Kristie (Mark) Fraker, Laurrie Powers and Annette (Coby) Davis; brothers, Jeff (Rick) Powers and Brad (Amy) Powers; several nieces and nephews, as well as many loving friends and extended family. A Memorial Mass will be held 2p.m. Friday, August 7 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 East State Route 37, Sunbury, OH 43074. Friends who wish to make donations may do so to the charity of their choice
. Arrangements by MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.