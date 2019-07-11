|
Rife, Matthew
1986 - 2019
Matt Rife, age 33, passed unexpectedly on 7/8/19. He is survived by his beloved Bernese Mountain dog, Brutus; father and step-mother, David and Lynn Rife; mother and step-father, Angela Righter and Kenny McKenzie; brother and girlfriend, Zach Rife and Katie Tugend; grandmother, Nancy Ingram Sanford; grandfather, Larry Rife; aunts and uncles, Jenny and Brad Rife, Laura Righter, and Joey and Patty Righter; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and step family members. Matt was preceded in death by his grandparents Joseph and Donna Righter. A service celebrating Matt's life will be held at a later date. The family is asking that donations be made in Matt's memory to "On Our Sleeves" the Ryan and Christina Day Mental Wellness Fund, Care of Nationwide Children's Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 16810, Columbus, OH 43216-6810. Arrangements entrusted to the SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 12 to July 13, 2019