|
|
Nole, Matthew Steven
1976 - 2019
Matthew Steven Nole, 42, of Plano, TX, formerly of Pickerington, OH, passed away suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019. Matt attended Greenville College and Baldwin Wallace College. He received his MBA from Franklin University. He was a kicking coach at Capital University; proud supporter of the US Military; certified concealed carry instructor and gun safety advocate. He was also an avid woodworker; proud search and rescue dog trainer and Matt was a high school girls basketball and soccer game announcer. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Melvin and Helen Gammell, and great-grandparents Mary and James Herbert Campbell. Matt is survived by his daughter, Abigail Janis Jude; parents, Steven and Diana Nole; sisters, Allison Faith (Anthony) Endsley and Elizabeth C. Nole; grandparents, Margaret C. and Joseph A. Nole; nieces, Lillia Gwen and Hayden Marie Endsley; nephew, Asher Craig Endsley; many loving aunts and uncles. Matt's family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019 at Reynoldsburg Church of Christ, 1649 Graham Rd., Reynoldsburg, where his funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019. Burial at Silent Home Cemetery. Arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Matt's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 11, 2019