Matthew "Matt" Thomas Singer, 43, of Canal Winchester, passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Matt was a 1994 graduate of Lima Sr. High School and a 1999 graduate of The Ohio State University. He was a legislative aide for Ohio Senators Bob Cupp and David Goodwin; and was a 16 year faithful employee of Walmart. He loved all things outdoors: hiking, camping, gardening and sports. Matt is survived by his parents, Tom and Deb; aunts and uncles, Judith (Ron) Ridgway, Patricia Curlee, Ed (Priscilla) Singer, John (Patty) Singer, Kathy (Bob) Stager, Rob (Barb) Singer, Bill (Theresa) Singer; numerous cousins; best friend, Devlin; and beloved canine companion, Piper. Matt's family will receive friends Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 2-6 p.m with dinner at 3 p.m. at Quest Conference Center, 8405 Pulsar Place, Columbus, Ohio. Please dress casual. Memorial contributions may be made in Memory of Matt Singer to Friends of Columbus and Franklin County Metro Parks at www.metroparksfriends.org. Cremation arrangements under the care of Cotner Funeral Home, Reynoldsburg. Messages may be sent to Matt's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
