Mattie Croomes Obituary
Croomes, Mattie
1950 - 2019
Mattie Croomes, age 69. Sunrise March 7, 1950 and Sunset November 26, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Monday, December 9, 2019 at Faith Tabernacle COGIC, 1783 E. 23rd Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The CROOMES Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
