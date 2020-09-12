Pincus, Maud Lydia

1932 - 2020

Maud Pincus passed away September 3, 2020 in Thousand Oaks, California. She was 88. She was born Maud Lydia Roback in Berlin, Germany in 1932. With the ominous rise of fascism in Germany, her father Harry, who had been in medical school in Berlin, sent Maud and her mother Betty to stay with his family in Montreal. Thus began Maud's peripatetic childhood, making 9 more moves before graduating from Cleveland Heights High School in 1950. Always a top student, Maud developed her life-long loves of learning, literature, and writing along the way. Maud met her husband to be, Dr. Howard J. Pincus, while a student at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Howard, a scientist and mathematician, was a professor of Geology at Ohio State. They married in Cleveland, Ohio in 1953 and set up residence in Columbus, where Howard continued his teaching career and Maud completed her baccalaureate in 1954. Sons Glenn and Philip were born in the next two years, and the family moved to the suburb of Worthington in 1961. Six years later the family moved to Edina, Minnesota for one year and then to Milwaukee, Wisconsin in 1968. In 1972 Maud earned a Master's Degree in Exceptional Education at UW-Milwaukee and worked for 11 years as a Diagnostic Team Manager in Milwaukee's public school system. She then served as the Assistant Director of the Milwaukee Association for Jewish Education until she and Howard retired in 1987. With both sons living in Southern California, Maud and Howard moved to Rancho Bernardo within months of their retirements. Maud discovered a second career at her local synagogue, Temple Adat Shalom, becoming heavily involved in religious study and volunteer work. Over the next 22 years Maud's charm, natural abilities with people, and persistence produced numerous policies, guides, and systems still in use at the synagogue. In 2009 Maud and Howard decided to live closer to their sons, so they moved—for the final time—to Thousand Oaks, California. There Maud continued her religious study and volunteer work at Temple Adat Elohim, where she was able to continue focusing on her highest priorities: family, friends, education, and Judaism. Her dear husband Howard passed away in 2012. Maud will be remembered as poised, thoughtful, perceptive, articulate, and kind, someone who gave her complete attention and focus to all whom she met, and someone who made people feel wonderful to be around. Maud is survived by her sons and their families—Glenn, Jill, Katherine, and Lindsay Pincus and Philip, Kathleen, Thomas, and Alexandra Pincus—by her brothers and their families—Merrill, Shari, Paul, and Edward Roback and Howard, Ellen, Michelle, and H.B. Roback—and by her many cousins and friends. Maud's favorite charities were the March of Dimes, New West Symphony, the Nature Conservancy and her beloved synagogues, Temple Adat Shalom in Poway, CA and Temple Adat Elohim in Thousand Oaks, CA. "Life is about memories…. its stories soothe our souls."



