Dunlap, Maureen1954 - 2020Maureen A. (Kinehan) Dunlap, 66, of New Albany, Ohio, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving and devoted family August 22, 2020. She leaves behind her children, Katie Dunlap, Colleen (Stuart) Campbell, Casey Dunlap and Candace (Brian) Bobinger; 6 grandchildren; and many loved family members. Family will receive friends from 4-7pm Thursday, August 27 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30am Friday, August 28 at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 1652 Oakland Park Ave, Columbus. Visit www.schoedinger.com for more detailed obituary.