Mahnen, Maureen
Maureen Mahnen, age 79, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 17, 2019. She was born in London, England on September 2, 1939 to the late James and Alice Higgins. Maureen was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all. Longtime parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle Church. She is truly happy to be reunited with her husband of 60 years, Charles who passed away in 2003. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles; sisters, Anne Trim and Patricia Pate, brothers-in-law, John Mahnen and Lee Whitacre. Survived by loving daughters, Deborah (Dan) O'Keefe, Donna (Warren) Culp and Diane (Pete) Pocius; grandchildren, Lauren (Wes) Todd and Ian Quick; Megan (Derek) Brooks and Michael (Britany) Culp; Sara, Sean and Ryan Pocius; great-grandchildren, Carter Brooks and Lily Culp; brother, Aiden Higgins; sister, Kathleen Hart; many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Monday, July 22 from 5-8 p.m. at EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 4661 Kenny Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday at St. Philip the Apostle Church, 1573 Elaine Road. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . Visit www.egan-ryan.com to offer condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 20, 2019