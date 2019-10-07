The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Rensch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Rensch


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Maureen Rensch Obituary
Rensch, Maureen
1957 - 2019
Maureen Anne (Power) Rensch, age 61, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 10, 1957. Maureen worked for the Franklin County Treasurers for 28 years. Predeceased by parents Patrick (2019) and Madelyn (1998) Power. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Rensch. She is also survived by her children, Christopher Jackson and Kimberly Vaughan; step-children, Daniel (Kristen) Rensch and Cassandra Rensch; grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Chloe, Allison and Daniel; brothers, Pat (Sue) and Tony (Donna); sister, Karen (Bob) Golaszewski; sisters-in-law, Linda (John) Lewis and Debbie Rensch. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5-7pm, followed by a funeral at 7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. To share a memory or post an online condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Download Now