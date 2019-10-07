|
|
Rensch, Maureen
1957 - 2019
Maureen Anne (Power) Rensch, age 61, passed away peacefully October 6, 2019. Born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 10, 1957. Maureen worked for the Franklin County Treasurers for 28 years. Predeceased by parents Patrick (2019) and Madelyn (1998) Power. She is survived by her loving husband, Gary Rensch. She is also survived by her children, Christopher Jackson and Kimberly Vaughan; step-children, Daniel (Kristen) Rensch and Cassandra Rensch; grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Chloe, Allison and Daniel; brothers, Pat (Sue) and Tony (Donna); sister, Karen (Bob) Golaszewski; sisters-in-law, Linda (John) Lewis and Debbie Rensch. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 5-7pm, followed by a funeral at 7pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST CHAPEL, 1051 East Johnstown Road, Gahanna, Ohio, 43230. To share a memory or post an online condolence, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 8, 2019