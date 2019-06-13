The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Calling hours
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint John Neumann Catholic Church
9633 E OH-37
Sunbury, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Stubbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Stubbs


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Maureen Stubbs Obituary
Stubbs, Maureen
1963 - 2019
Maureen Elizabeth (Mo) Stubbs, MD, passed from this life on June 7, 2019, in Westerville, OH, after a 3 year battle with ALS, which she faced with courage and grace. She is survived by husband, Gary Moser; her children, the lights of her life, Aidan R.W. and Chloe Grace Minton; mother, Billie Stubbs; sisters, Anne-Therese Stubbs, MD (A.J. Bush), and Cailin Stubbs MD; nieces, Chiara Bilant and Sidney Bush; and nephews, Jack, Joshua, and Joey Brooks, Tanner and Tyler Bush, and Trevor Bilant. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-6pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:30 am at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E OH-37, Sunbury, OH 43074. For complete obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
Download Now