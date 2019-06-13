|
|
Stubbs, Maureen
1963 - 2019
Maureen Elizabeth (Mo) Stubbs, MD, passed from this life on June 7, 2019, in Westerville, OH, after a 3 year battle with ALS, which she faced with courage and grace. She is survived by husband, Gary Moser; her children, the lights of her life, Aidan R.W. and Chloe Grace Minton; mother, Billie Stubbs; sisters, Anne-Therese Stubbs, MD (A.J. Bush), and Cailin Stubbs MD; nieces, Chiara Bilant and Sidney Bush; and nephews, Jack, Joshua, and Joey Brooks, Tanner and Tyler Bush, and Trevor Bilant. Calling hours will be Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-6pm at Schoedinger Funeral Home, 6699 N High St, Worthington, OH 43085, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 11:30 am at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 9633 E OH-37, Sunbury, OH 43074. For complete obituary please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 14, 2019