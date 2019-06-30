Travis, Maureen

1961 - 2019

Maureen Mary Travis, 58, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019. She was born January 6, 1961 in Burkettsville, Ohio. She was a very outgoing and loving wife, mother, sister, and friend. She always made you feel loved. Family was very important to her and she cherished the time that she was able to spend together. She was an employee of Century Resources for over 30 years. Maureen's faith was a driving force in her life. She was a very active member at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and helped with D4 Life and CCD Sunday School for many years. Preceded in death by her mother, to whom she was very close, Esther (Balster) Moeller. Maureen is survived by her husband of 37 years, Tim Travis; children, Megan (Stephen) Sharp and Zachary (Erica) Travis; grandchildren, Chase Sharp and Miriam "Miri" Travis; father, James Moeller; siblings, Marvin (Susan) Moeller; Lisa Moeller; Jim (Suzy) Moeller, and Jeff (Ann) Moeller; 9 nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m. Wednesday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City. Private inurnment will be later at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church or . Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch her tribute video. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019