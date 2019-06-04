Goleman, Maurine

1927 - 2019

Maurine Morgan Goleman, age 92, was received into the loving hands of Jesus on Monday, June 3, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1927 in Mayfield, Kentucky to Leslie and Ola Morgan. Maurine was raised on a tobacco farm in Kentucky, and was one of four children. She graduated with a degree in chemistry from Western Kentucky University and then worked toward a PhD in biochemistry at Iowa State University with aspirations of going to medical school. She married Lyle Goleman and they began their life together in Columbus, Ohio where they raised their three children. She was a devoted mother/homemaker, and supportive wife until she resumed her career in medical technology. She was active in her church and loved to volunteer. She was a "mother" to many others besides her own, offering love and advice, and will be missed dearly. In addition to her parents, Maurine was preceded in death by her husband, D. Lyle Goleman. She is survived by her children, Kathryn (William) McKee, William (Colleen) Goleman and Jane Goleman; as well as her grandchildren, Andy, James, Alex, Brian, Mark, Kyle, and Jenny. She also enjoyed her three great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Friday, June 7, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, Ohio 43221. Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Northwest United Methodist Church, 5200 Riverside Drive, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Ohio Foodbank, 3960 Brookham Drive, Grove City, Ohio 43123. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from June 5 to June 6, 2019