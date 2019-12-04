|
|
Bailey, Mavis
1926 - 2019
Mavis A. Bailey, age 93, passed away November 25, 2019. Home Going Celebration 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave., where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To offer condolences and send flowers to Mother Bailey's family, visit her online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019