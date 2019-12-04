Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave.
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave.
Mavis Bailey Obituary
Bailey, Mavis
1926 - 2019
Mavis A. Bailey, age 93, passed away November 25, 2019. Home Going Celebration 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave., where her family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. To offer condolences and send flowers to Mother Bailey's family, visit her online tribute wall at
www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019
